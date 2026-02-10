T20 World Cup: Injury-hit Australia kick-start campaign versus Ireland

Australia will kick-start their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Ireland at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. While the Aussies will aim to prevail in their opening match of the tournament, Team Ireland is looking for redemption after a disappointing loss to Sri Lanka in their opening game. Here is the preview of the fixture.

Game forecast Pitch report and other details The weather in Colombo looks clear with no rain threat. The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium was slow and spin-friendly in the opening match between Sri Lanka and Ireland. Sri Lanka's win batting first ended an eight-match streak of T20Is at this venue won by the chasing team since 2021. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (3:00pm IST).

Team hurdles Australia dealing with injuries ahead of their tournament opener Australia's late start to the tournament works in their favor, as they deal with a slew of injuries. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have already been ruled out due to injuries. Tim David is also likely to miss the first match as he continues his hamstring rehabilitation. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa's fitness were also concerns after recent minor injuries, but they are expected to play against Ireland.

Squad dynamics Ireland's squad for T20 World Cup and their recent form Ireland's squad is a mix of experience and youth. The team is being led by Paul Stirling, who has been a consistent performer in the shorter format. Other key players include Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, and George Dockrell. However, Ireland's recent form has been inconsistent, having lost to Sri Lanka in their tournament opener after dropping seven catches and conceding 59 runs in the final four overs. The Lankans made use of the slow surface and successfully defended 163.

Information Here's the head-to-head record Australia and Ireland have met twice before in T20 World Cup history, with the Aussies emerging victorious on both occasions. Their first encounter was at the same venue (Colombo) in 2012, followed by a clash during the 2022 event held in Brisbane. These two teams have not met in T20Is outside the global event.

Team line-ups Predicted playing XIs of both teams Australia (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann. Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys.