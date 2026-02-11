Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai bags his best returns in T20 WC

Despite losing skipper Aiden Markram early, SA raced past 120 runs in under 13 overs. However, Rashid's twin wickets brought them down to 127/3. While the Proteas propelled past 150, Omarzai dismissed Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs in the same over. His final wicket was Marco Jansen, who smashed a 7-ball 16. The Afghan medium-pacer conceded 41 runs in four overs.

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Omarzai bagged his best returns in T20 World Cup history. He now has six wickets in the tournament. Across 64 T20Is, the Afghan all-rounder has raced to 49 wickets at an average of 26.42. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 8.28. Omarzai also has 700-plus runs in the shortest format.