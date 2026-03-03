T20 WC: Batters with highest individual scores versus West Indies  

In a thrilling knock-out match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, India defeated West Indies to reach the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was the star of the show with his unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls. The innings helped India chase down a target of 196, and now, he holds the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups . On this note, we list down batters with 90-plus scores versus WI in T20 WC history.

#4 Herschelle Gibbs - 90* in 2007 The Herschelle Gibbs storm struck West Indies in the very first game of the inaugural T20 WC edition in Johannesburg, 2007. Chasing a stiff 206, SA were off to a flier as Gibbs went after the bowlers straightaway. With the help of 14 boundaries and two maximums, the opener slammed an unbeaten 55-ball 90. His brilliance meant SA (208/2) crossed the line with 14 balls to spare.

#3 Tillakaratne Dilshan - 96* in 2009 Sri Lankan legend Tillakaratne Dilshan owns the highest individual score in the semi-final of the T20 WC history. The opener was brilliant in the knock-out clash against West Indies in the 2009 event. Dilshan paced his innings to perfection at the Oval as he scored 96* off 57 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes. Thanks to his efforts, SL posted 158/5 and later won by 57 runs.

Advertisement

#2 Sanju Samson: 97* in 2026 Samson's 97* in the aforementioned game is the second-highest individual T20 WC score against the Windies. The opener hammered 12 boundaries and 4 sixes in his 50-ball stay as India accomplished the 196-run target in the final over. He formed a crucial 58-run partnership for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (18). Tilak Varma (27) and Hardik Pandya (17) also assisted Samson later on. Notably, Samson now has the highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup run-chases.

Advertisement