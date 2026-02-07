Dasun Shanaka wants flatter pitches in 2026 T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan cricket captain Dasun Shanaka has linked his team's recent batting struggles to spin-friendly pitches at home. The team was recently whitewashed 3-0 by England in a T20I series. Shanaka's performance in that series was also below par, with scores of 20 off 16, 1, and 4. He said he'd like to bat on flatter wickets where he can showcase his striking ability better.

Pitch expectations ICC's pitch guidelines for the upcoming World Cup Shanaka is hopeful that the pitches in the ICC T20 World Cup will be more favorable for batting. "I think in this World Cup, the ICC has told the ground staff that they have to leave a certain amount of grass on the pitch," he told the media. However, it should be noted that there is no official ICC requirement regarding grass length, just an expectation for surfaces conducive to good cricket. Shanaka added he'd like to play on flatter wickets where he can showcase his striking ability better.

Pitch issues Shanaka's concerns over middle order performance Shanaka expressed his concerns over the recent pitch conditions in Sri Lanka, saying, "Recently, we've had a lot of issues with the pitches." He acknowledged that the middle order hasn't performed well and attributed it to the kind of pitches they have been playing on. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic about his team's performance in the World Cup.

Leadership vision Captain's preference for flatter tracks Shanaka, who was recently reappointed as the captain, said he wasn't aware of the plan before that. He emphasized his preference for flatter tracks, saying, "Yes, we have some good spinners in our side but at the same time other teams also have quality spinners." He believes providing balanced wickets will be beneficial in the future and hopes to bat on flatter tracks.

Pitch comparison Shanaka optimistic about World Cup performance Shanaka also drew a comparison between the pitch conditions in India and Sri Lanka for T20Is. He noted that since 2020, the T20I strike rate in India is 143 (the highest in the world), compared with 123 in Sri Lanka. Despite these differences, he remains optimistic about his team's performance in the World Cup, saying "I think this will be a good tournament for our batters."