T20 World Cup: England begin campaign against Nepal

England will kick off their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal on Sunday. The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England head into their series on the back of a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Sri Lanka. Nepal, who will be facing the Brits for the first time in international cricket, are underdogs for this encounter. Here is the match preview.

Team form England would be high on confidence Under Harry Brook's captaincy, England have performed well in white-ball cricket, winning ODI and T20 series in Sri Lanka. Notably, the Brits are the two-time T20 WC champions, having tasted glory in 2010 and 2022. Team Nepal is making its third appearance at the T20 World Cup after participating in Bangladesh in 2014 and the USA and West Indies in 2024. They qualified for the 2026 tournament by winning all seven matches in last year's Asia-Pacific Regional Final.

Game specifics A look at the pitch report The match between England and Nepal will start at 3:00pm IST. The Wankhede Stadium is known for its high-scoring matches, which could favor England's aggressive batting style. The weather in Mumbai at this time of year can be hot and humid, which could affect the performance of spinners from cooler regions. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website.

Advertisement

Team composition Here are the probable XIs England (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. Nepal (Probable XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Gulshan Jha, Lokesh Bam, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Advertisement