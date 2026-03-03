T20 World Cup: How India can trap England's Harry Brook

India and England will clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2 at Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also squared off in the semifinals of the last two editions, with each winning once. England will finally fancy their chances on Mumbai's batting-friendly pitch after their Sri Lanka leg. They will bank on skipper Harry Brook , who slammed a historic ton against Pakistan.

Form How Brook has fared so far Brook is currently England's highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In seven matches, he has compiled 228 runs at a strike rate of 161.70. Against Pakistan, he became the first-ever captain to score a T20 World Cup century. He also became the third Englishman with a century in all three formats. Brook also scored a fine 53 against Nepal.

Dismissals Spin has perturbed Brook Brook's scores in the ongoing tournament read 53, 17, 4, 14, 14, 100, and 26. Notably, the English skipper was dismissed by a spinner in five of these matches - Gudakesh Motie, Michael Leask, JJ Smuts, Dunith Wellalage, and Glenn Phillips. This means Brook will be wary of a star-studded Indian spin attack, including Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel.

Advertisement

Information Brook's struggles against wrist-spin It is worth noting that Brook fell to wrist-spin in all five T20Is during the India-England series last year. Chakravarthy dismissed him thrice, while the remaining two dismissals went to Ravi Bishnoi.

Advertisement