T20 World Cup: How India can trap England's Harry Brook
What's the story
India and England will clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2 at Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also squared off in the semifinals of the last two editions, with each winning once. England will finally fancy their chances on Mumbai's batting-friendly pitch after their Sri Lanka leg. They will bank on skipper Harry Brook, who slammed a historic ton against Pakistan.
Form
How Brook has fared so far
Brook is currently England's highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In seven matches, he has compiled 228 runs at a strike rate of 161.70. Against Pakistan, he became the first-ever captain to score a T20 World Cup century. He also became the third Englishman with a century in all three formats. Brook also scored a fine 53 against Nepal.
Dismissals
Spin has perturbed Brook
Brook's scores in the ongoing tournament read 53, 17, 4, 14, 14, 100, and 26. Notably, the English skipper was dismissed by a spinner in five of these matches - Gudakesh Motie, Michael Leask, JJ Smuts, Dunith Wellalage, and Glenn Phillips. This means Brook will be wary of a star-studded Indian spin attack, including Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel.
Information
Brook's struggles against wrist-spin
It is worth noting that Brook fell to wrist-spin in all five T20Is during the India-England series last year. Chakravarthy dismissed him thrice, while the remaining two dismissals went to Ravi Bishnoi.
Do you know?
Brook vs spin in T20s
According to ESPNcricinfo, Brook has been dismissed 58 times by spinners in T20s while striking at 136.23. Notably, 31 of those dismissals are by wrist-spinners, with Brook's strike rate falling to 131.17.