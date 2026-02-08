T20 World Cup: When will Washington Sundar join India's squad? 

The Indian cricket team has been bolstered by the return of all-rounder Washington Sundar ahead of their second match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Sundar had missed out on action due to a side strain and rib muscle tear during India's ODI series against New Zealand. His comeback comes as a major relief for the team, especially after their near-fumble against the USA in the tournament opener.

Recovery process Sundar completes rehab, cleared to return Sundar was ruled out of the five-match T20I series leading up to the World Cup due to his injuries. He underwent rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence and is now ready to rejoin India's World Cup campaign. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder followed an intensive rehab program, completed all return-to-play protocols, and was cleared by the medical and sports science team. He has been batting and bowling pain-free for nearly a week at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence.

Statement What did SKY say? "Washington Sundar is fit and will be joining the squad directly in Delhi (ahead of the Namibia game)," Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match presentation at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. SKY made the difference for India against USA, who were 46/4 at one stage. In response, early wickets forced USA on the backfoot as India claimed victory.

Team dynamics Will Rinku Singh make way for Sundar? Sundar's return is likely to impact the team composition, especially Rinku Singh's place in the squad. The team management prefers a player who can contribute with both bat and ball consistently. Rinku had a disappointing outing against USA, scoring just six runs off 14 balls without finding his timing. Sundar's inclusion would give India more flexibility in the spin department, something head coach Gautam Gambhir has favored over the last year.

Upcoming fixtures India's next match in T20 World Cup India's next match in the T20 World Cup is against Namibia on February 12 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sundar will join the squad directly in Delhi ahead of this crucial group-stage clash. His return comes as a major boost for the team, which had to defend their total of 161 against USA despite missing key players like Jasprit Bumrah and a half-fit Abhishek Sharma.