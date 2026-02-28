T20 World Cup: These player battles can headline IND-WI clash

Defending champions India will take on West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. The match is a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner securing a place in the semi-finals. As the stakes are extremely high, both teams would like to put their best foot forward. Here we look at the anticipated player battles that can headline the game.

#1 Abhishek Sharma vs Jason Holder After managing just 15 runs in his first four outings in this competition, Abhishek Sharma returned to form with a fifty in his last outing, against Zimbabwe. The upcoming contest could see him take on veteran pacer Jason Holder in the powerplay overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Holder has an economy of 9.38 across 10 powerplay innings in T20 cricket this year (3 wickets). Abhishek's T20I strike rate in this phase is a phenomenal 187.03.

#2 Hardik Pandya vs Gudakesh Motie Hardik Pandya blasted a 23-ball 50* in his last outing against Zimbabwe. As the dasher's strike rate in this edition is a sensational 161.45, WI must find a way to keep him quiet. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who is known to control the run flow in the middle overs, can't miss his mark against Pandya. The latter has a strike rate of T20 156.7 against spinners since the start of 2025.

Advertisement

#3 Shai Hope vs Jasprit Bumrah West Indies captain and opener Shai Hope would be raring to make his bat talk in the all-important clash. His primary challenge would be negotiating the Jasprit Bumrah threat with the new ball. The latter's 2026 T20 WC tally reads seven wickets from five games. Moreover, his economy is a sensational 5.62. Hope's powerplay strike rate in T20 World Cups is a fine 153.68.

Advertisement