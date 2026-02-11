T20 WC: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heroics against SA go in vain

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a knock for the ages against South Africa in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Gurbaz's 42-ball 84 powered the Afghans in the run-chase of 188. However, the Proteas won the match through two Super Overs. Gurbaz nearly made SA pay in the second Super Over, but SA clinched the final-ball thriller.

Knock Gurbaz's blistering knock in Ahmedabad Gurbaz single-handedly carried Afghanistan's chase in the first half. His counter-attack meant Afghanistan were 50/0 in four overs. However, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada struck in quick succession, bringing Afghanistan down to 56/3. Gurbaz, whose exploits continued, took Afghanistan past 110 in 12 overs. Keshav Maharaj then broke the partnership by dismissing Gurbaz. The latter hammered a 42-ball 84 (4 fours and 7 sixes).

Super Over The drama continues! The match went down to the wire as Afghanistan perished for 187 while chasing 188. The first Super Over was magically tied when SA required seven runs off the last ball. In the second one-over eliminator, Mohammad Nabi was sent ahead of Gurbaz as Afghanistan required 22 runs. Nabi's departure (second ball) without a run meant Afghanistan required four sixes in four balls.

Information Gurbaz nearly seals it for Afghanistan Gurbaz, who came in next, deposited each of his first three balls off Keshav Maharaj into the stands. With six runs required off a ball, Maharaj bowled a wide. As pressure mounted, Maharaj dismissed Gurbaz on the final ball to bail SA out.

