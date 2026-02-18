T20 WC: South Africa make four changes against UAE

In their final group-stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 , South Africa has won the toss and opted to field against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. The decision was influenced by weather conditions that could lead to rain interruptions during the game. South Africa captain Aiden Markram said he wanted to bowl first due to a tacky pitch. Notably, the Proteas have made as many as four changes to their XI.

Team alterations Four changes for South Africa Having already qualified for the Super Eights with three successive wins, South Africa has made four changes to their XI. They have brought in Jason Smith, Kwena Maphaka, and Anrich Nortje for their first tournament appearances. George Linde also returns to the team. The players rested include David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.

Squad adjustments Changes in the UAE squad as well The UAE has also made two changes for their last World Cup match. Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Farooq have been included in place of Syed Haider and Simranjeet Singh. Captain Waseem said the changes were made to "give the side more balance." This match will be a chance for South Africa to test their strategies ahead of the Super Eight stage, while the UAE plays their final match of the tournament.

XIs Here are the playing XIs South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka. UAE (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

