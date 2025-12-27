T20 WC: Tim David's hamstring injury raises concerns for Australia

Australia's star batter Tim David is racing against time to recover from a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old sustained the injury while running between wickets during the Big Bash League match between his team Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers on Friday night. The injury has left Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis "shattered," as it could affect their title defense in the ongoing BBL season and Australia's chances at the upcoming T20 World Cup , which will be played from February 7.

Injury history David's previous hamstring injury and current condition This is David's second hamstring injury this year. He had suffered a major strain during the IPL, missing out on RCB's playoff journey. After a two-month recovery period, he was gradually reintroduced into Australia's T20I series against West Indies. However, he only managed to play three out of five matches due to his earlier injury. The Hurricanes confirmed that David will undergo a scan on Saturday to assess the extent of his current injury.

World Cup impact David's role in Australia's T20 World Cup squad The 2026 T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. As one of the most explosive short-form batters globally, David's fitness is crucial for Australia's chances of winning the tournament. "I just felt a little bit of something when I was trying to come back for two," he told Channel 7 after his injury. "It's not ideal, but I didn't want to make it worse and had full faith in the boys to get us home."

Recovery hopes Ellis expresses hope for David's recovery Hurricanes captain Ellis expressed his hopes for David's timely recovery. "As a mate, first and foremost, I'm shattered he potentially might miss a few games for the Hurricanes," he said. "But I'm hopeful that we'll do all the right things and hopefully, potentially get him right for the back-end of the tournament ... and beyond with the Australian colors in the World Cup."