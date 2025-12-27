T20 WC: Tim David's hamstring injury raises concerns for Australia
What's the story
Australia's star batter Tim David is racing against time to recover from a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old sustained the injury while running between wickets during the Big Bash League match between his team Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers on Friday night. The injury has left Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis "shattered," as it could affect their title defense in the ongoing BBL season and Australia's chances at the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played from February 7.
Injury history
David's previous hamstring injury and current condition
This is David's second hamstring injury this year. He had suffered a major strain during the IPL, missing out on RCB's playoff journey. After a two-month recovery period, he was gradually reintroduced into Australia's T20I series against West Indies. However, he only managed to play three out of five matches due to his earlier injury. The Hurricanes confirmed that David will undergo a scan on Saturday to assess the extent of his current injury.
World Cup impact
David's role in Australia's T20 World Cup squad
The 2026 T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. As one of the most explosive short-form batters globally, David's fitness is crucial for Australia's chances of winning the tournament. "I just felt a little bit of something when I was trying to come back for two," he told Channel 7 after his injury. "It's not ideal, but I didn't want to make it worse and had full faith in the boys to get us home."
Recovery hopes
Ellis expresses hope for David's recovery
Hurricanes captain Ellis expressed his hopes for David's timely recovery. "As a mate, first and foremost, I'm shattered he potentially might miss a few games for the Hurricanes," he said. "But I'm hopeful that we'll do all the right things and hopefully, potentially get him right for the back-end of the tournament ... and beyond with the Australian colors in the World Cup."
Player profile
David's performance and future prospects
David has an impressive T20I average of 36.27 with a strike rate of 168.88 from his 68 matches. His promotion to No. 4-5 this year has helped him score his first T20I century and earn Player of the Series honors against South Africa. Despite the injury, Ellis praised David's dominance on the field, saying "he shows dominance, and he's an intimidating figure."