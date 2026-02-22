T20 WC, Super 8s: Can Zimbabwe break WI's unbeaten run?

Zimbabwe and West Indies will clash in Match 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium today. Zimbabwe have surprised many with their strong performances, winning against prominent sides like Sri Lanka and Australia. On the other hand, WI have also been on a roll, sealing victories in each of the four fixtures. Here we present the preview of the upcoming Super 8 match.

Team performance How have Zimbabwe fared so far? Zimbabwe's unbeaten run in the group stage has been largely due to their strong bowling and top-order batting. Brian Bennett has anchored the innings well, with Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl contributing in the middle overs. Their pace attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani, has also been instrumental in getting early breakthroughs. Notably, they topped Group B with three wins in four games as the remaining fixture got washed out.

Opponent's form West Indies's journey in the tournament The West Indies team has been equally dominant, winning all four of their group matches against Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy. Their batting has been aggressive, with Shai Hope providing stability while Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell add firepower. The Caribbean team will be confident about adapting quickly to the Mumbai conditions, as they have already played here earlier in the tournament.

Pitch conditions Pitch report and other details The Wankhede Stadium has hosted six matches in the ongoing T20 WC, with teams batting first and chasing clinching three wins each. The average first innings score has been around 160. Unlike IPL seasons, the pitches haven't been extremely favorable for batting. They offer something to both bowlers and batters who need to take their time before going for big shots. Meanwhile, fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar (7:00pm IST).

Match preview A look at head-to-head record In their four previous T20I encounters, West Indies have won three times while Zimbabwe have managed to win once. The last time these two teams faced each other was in October 2022 - their only meeting in a T20 WC match. In that match, West Indies batted first and scored 153/7. Zimbabwe was bowled out for just 122 runs, handing a convincing victory to the Caribbean side by 31 runs.

Team line-up Here are the probable XIs West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain/wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicket-keeper), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (captain), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani