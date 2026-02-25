T20 WC: Will centurion Harry Brook continue batting at No.3?

Harry Brook 's brilliant century helped England defeat Pakistan on Tuesday by two wickets and secure a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. The England skipper scored an impressive 100 runs off just 51 balls in Pallekele, hitting 10 fours and four sixes. Brook led the charge as England chased down the 165-run target. Despite his success at number three, Brook remained non-committal when asked about his future batting position in the team.

Uncertain future Brook's historic T20 World Cup innings Notably, Brook became the third England player and the first-ever captain with a T20 World Cup century. He opened up about his innings after the game but remained coy when asked if he would continue batting at No.3. Notably, Jacob Bethell batted at three in England's previous clashes as Brook was placed at five. "I don't know. That's something for me and Baz to chat about," Brook said after the game, referring to England coach Brendon McCullum as "Baz."

Tactical decision Brook on his batting position Brook had batted at No.5 throughout the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, but his fortunes changed during the match against Pakistan. He revealed that his record against Pakistan was a major reason for him to move up the order and put pressure on them. "Well, I think partly because of my past and history against Pakistan, but like I said, to try and maximize the power play," Brook said after his innings.

Match details Brook's match-winning century against Pakistan Brook's century came on a challenging pitch as England chased a target of 165. The team was struggling at 35 for 3 and later 58 for 4 before Brook almost single-handedly led them to victory with five balls to spare. His innings included precise shot selection and aggressive approach against spinners Saim Ayub, Mohammed Nawaz, and Shadab Ahmed.

