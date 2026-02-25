T20 WC: SA meet WI in Ahmedabad; India await result

The race for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final is heating up. South Africa and West Indies, the two unbeaten sides, are set to lock horns in a crucial Super 8 clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The match will be the first of Thursday's double-header, starting 3:00pm IST. Both teams are coming off strong victories in their first Super 8 matches. And India will have one eye on the result as SA's win will boost their chances.

Details Pitch report and other details SA are well-versed with the Narendra Modi Stadium conditions, having played four matches here so far. Their win over India also came here. Despite the large boundaries, the stadium has seen high-scoring games in the ongoing tournament. With this being a day game, dew is unlikely to be a factor. Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar (App & Website).

SA run SA broke India's unbeaten streak In their first Super 8 encounter, South Africa ended India's unbeaten run in T20 World Cups. They claimed a massive 76-run win, bowling India out for 111. David Miller, Dewald Brevis, and Tristan Stubbs played key roles with the bat, while Marco Jansen took four wickets. Likely XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.

WI run Batting-heavy West Indies West Indies, the two-time champions, are also unbeaten in the tournament. Their batting line-up is full of power-hitters. Against Zimbabwe, the Windies racked up 254/6 and won by 107 runs. WI also have potent spinners in Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie. Likely XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph.

Semifinal implications India await results The winner of this match could secure a spot in the semi-finals. As both teams look to continue their unbeaten run, the match is also of great interest to India. A win for SA could boost India's chances of making it to the last four. If SA lose to WI and beat Zimbabwe, then India will have to depend on their Net Run Rate.