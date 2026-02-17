T20 World Cup 2026: India's opponents in Super 8
The group stage of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is approaching its business end. As many as seven teams, including India, have already reached the Super 8, with one spot remaining. The defending champions have been placed in Group 1 of the Super 8. As per the rules, the top two teams from each of the four groups make it to the next round.
With three successive wins, India are the only side from Group A to reach the Super 8. Their remaining group match is against the Netherlands. As per the Super 8 pre-seeding, India have been placed in Group 1 along with the West Indies, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are in Group B with one spot vacant.
India's matches in Super 8
India will face South Africa in their first Super 8 clash on February 22 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue will next take on Zimbabwe four days later at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Their final opponents will be the West Indies, with Kolkata's Eden Gardens hosting the clash on March 1.
The defending champions
India are currently on an 11-match winning streak in T20 World Cups. They won the 2024 edition unbeaten under Rohit Sharma. In Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, India started with a patchy win over the USA this time. However, they claimed a 93-win over Namibia thereafter. In the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash, the Men in Blue won by 61 runs.