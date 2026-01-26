T20 World Cup: Pakistan to finalize participation by February 2

Pakistan have postponed their decision on participating in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup till "Friday or next Monday," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on January 26. Naqvi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday to discuss the issue. The meeting came just two days after Naqvi clarified that Pakistan's participation would be left up to the government. Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation has been shrouded in mystery after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland.

Decision dynamics PCB's decision-making process and potential boycott Naqvi tweeted about his meeting with PM Sharif, saying he briefed him on the ICC matter. The Prime Minister directed that all options should be considered before making a final decision. Notably, the PCB is said to be considering more than just an outright boycott of the World Cup. There are talks of possibly refusing to play against India on February 15 as a protest.

Squad announcement Squad announced amid participation uncertainty Despite the uncertainty over their participation, Pakistan recently announced their T20 World Cup squad a day after Naqvi's previous statement. Chief selector Aaqib Javed said that the nature of Pakistan's participation would be left to the government. If they delay their decision till next week, as Naqvi suggested, it would be cutting it very close with their first game against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7.

Tensions How the matter escalated The whole row stems from the BCCI's order to drop Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. The deteriorating political relations between Bangladesh and India are believed to be a factor behind this. This prompted the Bangladesh government to officially announce that its team would not play matches in India. It even banned the IPL broadcast in the country. After the ICC rejected a series of requests from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Scotland replaced the side.

Support PCB shows support for Bangladesh On the sidelines of this matter, the PCB has been showing support for the BCB. Naqvi called the refusal to accept the BCB's request unfair. He said, "I think there has been injustice with Bangladesh... You can't have double standards." He further claimed that Bangladesh is a major stakeholder and has been treated unfairly in this situation. Naqvi's comments have sparked speculation about the PCB's potential boycott of the T20 World Cup.