Lunar eclipse: Team India changes training schedule ahead of semifinal

Training delay

Reason for delay

A source told The Indian Express that the team found it inauspicious to train during this period. "The team found out that since it is chandra grahan 'lunar eclipse,' one should avoid doing anything good," the source said. "As India is playing the semifinals against England, the team wanted to start on a positive note." The moon will be visible in India from 6:26pm with maximum visibility from 6:33pm to 6:40pm.