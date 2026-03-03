Lunar eclipse: Team India changes training schedule ahead of semifinal
What's the story
Ahead of the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against England, Team India has had to change its training schedule at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The decision was taken after the Indian management, led by coach Gautam Gambhir, learned about an upcoming lunar eclipse. Initially, the practice session was scheduled from 6:00pm to 9:00pm IST on March 3. However, it started an hour late due to Hindu rituals, considering this period inauspicious for good activities.
Training delay
Reason for delay
A source told The Indian Express that the team found it inauspicious to train during this period. "The team found out that since it is chandra grahan 'lunar eclipse,' one should avoid doing anything good," the source said. "As India is playing the semifinals against England, the team wanted to start on a positive note." The moon will be visible in India from 6:26pm with maximum visibility from 6:33pm to 6:40pm.
Previous matches
India, England to clash in third successive semifinal
In the ongoing T20 World Cup, India qualified for the semifinals after defeating West Indies at Eden Gardens, with Sanju Samson scoring an unbeaten 97. In the Super 8s, India lost one match to South Africa while England remained unbeaten. This will be the third consecutive T20 World Cup where India and England will meet in the semifinals. The match is scheduled for Thursday (March 5) at Wankhede Stadium, starting 7:00pm IST.