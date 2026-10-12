Abhishek Sharma stresses on India's 'ruthless mindset' in WI T20Is 

Abhishek was the star of the Indian innings, scoring a blistering 69 off just 30 balls.

His brilliance meant India posted a formidable total of 223/10. In response, the Windies fell short by 14 runs, scoring 209/7.

Speaking after the match, Abhishek highlighted the need for constant vigilance against West Indies.

He said, "West Indies is such a team; you can never say that the match has come to us against them."

The Indian opener also stressed on their aggressive batting style and how they can easily turn a match around under favorable conditions.