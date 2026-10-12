Abhishek Sharma stresses on India's 'ruthless mindset' in WI T20Is
What's the story
India's opener Abhishek Sharma has stressed on the need to be ruthless in their approach against West Indies. The latter are known for their aggressive batting style, capable of turning the tide of a match at any moment. India edged ahead in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies with a narrow 14-run victory in the third T20I at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday.
Match dynamics
You can never say the match has come to us
Abhishek was the star of the Indian innings, scoring a blistering 69 off just 30 balls.
His brilliance meant India posted a formidable total of 223/10. In response, the Windies fell short by 14 runs, scoring 209/7.
Speaking after the match, Abhishek highlighted the need for constant vigilance against West Indies.
He said, "West Indies is such a team; you can never say that the match has come to us against them."
The Indian opener also stressed on their aggressive batting style and how they can easily turn a match around under favorable conditions.
Game plan
We were talking about this in the huddle, says Abhishek
Abhishek revealed that the Indian team had a clear strategy for this match.
He said, "It was in our minds; when we were playing, we were talking about this in the huddle that we will be ruthless."
The opener also talked about their plan to not give any chance for a comeback and execute their plans effectively.
Feat
Abhishek Sharma races past 2,000 T20I runs
Abhishek completed 2,000 runs in T20I cricket with his 33rd run of the contest.
As per Cricinfo, Abhishek took 65 games to complete 2,000 runs in T20Is (now 2,036).
Abhishek's strike rate of 195.95 is currently the highest for any batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format.
His average is also a fine 32.83. Abhishek already has three tons and 14 half-centuries.
He overall became just the sixth Indian with 2,000 T20I runs.