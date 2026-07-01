Tanzid Hasan Tamim helps Bangladesh overcome Zimbabwe in T20I series
What's the story
Bangladesh won the T20I series against Zimbabwe, their second consecutive bilateral victory over the African nation. The win came in a nail-biting finish where Bangladesh won with two balls to spare. Zimbabwe scored 143/7 in 20 overs. In response, Bangladesh managed 144/6 in 19.4 overs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the star performer with an unbeaten half-century. Notably, he won the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series awards. Here's more.
Game progression
Tanzid Hasan Tamim shines for Bangladesh
Bangladesh got over the line in their chase.
After losing Saif Hassan early on, Tanzid and Parvez Hossain Emon added 55 runs.
Towhid Hridoy walked in and was part of a 63-run stand alongside Tanzid which helped Bangladesh.
Zimbabwe hit back with a few wickets and took the game to the 20th over but half-centurion Tanzid shone for his side and helped them win the match.
He remained unscathed on 66.
Runs
13th T20I half-century for Tanzid
Tanzid made 66* runs as his 58-ball knock had one four and four sixes.
Across 53 T20I matches, the Bangladesh opener has now racked up 1,331 runs at an average of 28.21, as per Cricinfo.
This was his 13th T20I half-century (SR: 127.24).
This was also his 4th fifty across eight games against Zimbabwe. This includes 300 runs at an average of 50.