Tanzid Hasan Tamim helps Bangladesh overcome Zimbabwe in T20I series

Tanzid made 66* runs as his 58-ball knock had one four and four sixes.

Across 53 T20I matches, the Bangladesh opener has now racked up 1,331 runs at an average of 28.21, as per Cricinfo.

This was his 13th T20I half-century (SR: 127.24).

This was also his 4th fifty across eight games against Zimbabwe. This includes 300 runs at an average of 50.