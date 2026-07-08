India have gone five T20I matches without a win (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

What is Team India's longest winless streak in T20Is?

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:34 pm Jul 08, 202602:34 pm

What's the story

Team India is going through a rough patch in T20 international cricket, having gone five matches without a win. The streak, which started with Shreyas Iyer's T20I captaincy debut, includes a series defeat against Ireland and two losses in the ongoing England series. The opener of the India-England series got washed out due to rain. The team's performance has been underwhelming as this is the first instance of India going five T20Is without a win. Here are further details.