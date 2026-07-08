What is Team India's longest winless streak in T20Is?
What's the story
Team India is going through a rough patch in T20 international cricket, having gone five matches without a win. The streak, which started with Shreyas Iyer's T20I captaincy debut, includes a series defeat against Ireland and two losses in the ongoing England series. The opener of the India-England series got washed out due to rain. The team's performance has been underwhelming as this is the first instance of India going five T20Is without a win. Here are further details.
Historical context
India's previous longest winless streak in T20Is
Before this, India's longest winless streak in T20Is was four matches. This happened twice, first from July to October 2021, and then from June to December 2009. The 2021 streak was during the build-up to the T20 World Cup when India lost two matches against Sri Lanka under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy and two more against Pakistan and New Zealand under Virat Kohli's leadership.
Initial challenges
Another 4-match winless streak
The other four-match winless streak came between June and December 2009. After winning against Ireland and Bangladesh in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, India lost all three Super 8 matches to England, and West Indies, and South Africa. In their first game after this debacle, they lost by 29 runs to Sri Lanka at home.
Unwanted records
More unwanted records for India
In the third T20I of the ongoing England series in Nottingham, India suffered a massive 125-run loss while chasing 202. For the first time, they lost a T20I game by 100-plus runs. As per Cricbuzz, India also posted their second-lowest all-out total for in T20Is (76/10). India's score of 76/10 is the fifth-lowest all-out total vs England in T20Is.