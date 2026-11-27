Tennis star Dan Evans comes out of retirement: Here's why
What's the story
Retired British tennis player Dan Evans is set to make his return at a Gazprom-backed exhibition tournament in St. Petersburg this weekend. The event, called the Northern Palmyra Trophies, will be held from November 27 to 29 and features players from multiple countries such as Kazakhstan, Austria, Uzbekistan, and France. This is the fifth edition of the tournament amid ongoing controversies over sporting events in Russia during the Ukraine war.
Controversy continues
Tennis Australia warned players against participating in Russian tournaments
The Northern Palmyra Trophies isn't the first event to draw criticism.
Tennis Australia had warned its players against participating in Russian tournaments after Thanasi Kokkinakis's appearance at the event in 2024.
"For several years, Tennis Australia has... abided by federal government policy and recommendations in regard to Russia. This support and compliance continues," the organization said in a statement.
Participation concerns
Evans's return raises questions
Evans's return to the court after his retirement at Wimbledon and the confirmed international field for St Petersburg have once again raised questions over participation in sporting events held in Russia.
The exhibition tournament will also feature players who have defected from Russia either previously or this year.
These include Kamilla Rakhimova, who now represents Uzbekistan, and Anastasia Potapova, who joined Austria soon after playing this exhibition last year.
Player roster
Full line-up of the exhibition tournament
The Gazprom exhibition in St. Petersburg will feature a mix of retired and active players.
The full line-up includes Daniel Evans (Great Britain), Corentin Moutet (France), Kamilla Rakhimova (Uzbekistan), Anastasia Potapova (Austria), Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan), Elena Vesnina (Russia), Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia), Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan), Karen Khachanov, Diana Shnaider, and Anna Pushkareva, all from Russia, as well as Adrian Mannarino (France).
Career
A look at Evans's career
British tennis star Dan Evans enjoyed a 20-year professional career from 2006 until retiring after Wimbledon in July 2026.
Known for his one-handed backhand, the former British No. 1 reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in 2023.
His career includes two ATP singles titles and a stunning upset of Novak Djokovic. He also partnered Andy Murray at the 2024 Paris Olympics.