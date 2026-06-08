No spinner was used in these Tests on England soil
What's the story
England defeated New Zealand in the first Test of their three-match series at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The match, which marked a historic milestone as Lord's hosted its 150th Test, was a low-scoring affair. England set a target of 254 runs for New Zealand to chase after being bowled out for 140 and then 226. However, the Kiwis fell way short. Pacers dominated the show as the entire game did not witness a single over of spin. On this note, we look at the instances of no spinner being used in a Test on England soil.
#3
ENG vs NZ at Lord's, 2026
The aforementioned ENG-NZ Test is the latest entrant on this unique list. NZ reduced England to 55/5 after electing to field. Kyle Jamieson took five wickets as the hosts were eventually folded for 140. NZ were all out for 113 in response, with a returning Ollie Robinson taking a fifer. England consolidated their first-innings lead despite facing a middle-order collapse, posting 226/10. The Kiwis failed to chase down 254 and perished for 138 on Day 4. While NZ did not have a single specialist spinner in their line-up, the hosts had one in offie Shoaib Bashir. However, he was not used.
#2
ENG vs WI in Leeds, 1988
The 1988 Leeds Test between England and West Indies was also a low-scoring affair. It was another instance of no spinner being used in the entire game. While England fielded an all-man pace attack, WI had off-spinning all-rounder Roger Harper in their line-up, but didn't get to bowl. WI posted 275/10 after England's first innings ended at 201/10. The visitors eventually won by 10 wickets.
#1
ENG vs AUS in Nottingham, 1981
The 1981 Ashes Test in Nottingham marked the first occurrence of no spinner being used in a Test match in England. Australia won the low-scoring contest by four wickets as England's 185/10 while batting first was the highest score in the game. Notably, both teams did not even field a single specialist spinner in their line-up, as the conditions had a lot for the fast bowlers.