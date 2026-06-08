The Lord's Test between England and New Zealand is the latest entrant on this unique list

No spinner was used in these Tests on England soil

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:36 pm Jun 08, 202612:36 pm

What's the story

England defeated New Zealand in the first Test of their three-match series at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The match, which marked a historic milestone as Lord's hosted its 150th Test, was a low-scoring affair. England set a target of 254 runs for New Zealand to chase after being bowled out for 140 and then 226. However, the Kiwis fell way short. Pacers dominated the show as the entire game did not witness a single over of spin. On this note, we look at the instances of no spinner being used in a Test on England soil.