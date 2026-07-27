Shreyas Iyer lauds interim coach VVS Laxman following Zimbabwe sweep
What's the story
Team India won the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, with a clean sweep of 3-0. The final match was played at Harare Sports Club, where India beat the home team by 35 runs. The victory was especially important for new captain Shreyas Iyer, who had a tough start to his captaincy in Ireland and England recently.
Coach's commendation
'Shreyas had a rough start to his captaincy career'
Interim head coach VVS Laxman lauded Iyer's leadership and optimism in a dressing room video shared by the BCCI.
He said, "I would like to specially congratulate Shreyas because he had a rough start to his captaincy career but the way he came back...he was very optimistic."
This was in reference to India's 0-4 defeat against England earlier this month, Iyer's first series as India's T20 captain.
Captain's gratitude
'We were flawless'
Iyer acknowledged Laxman's motivational role in the team's success.
He said, "I think we were flawless... It was a phenomenal effort by everyone in the team, including the support staff."
Iyer thanked Laxman for his inspiration and motivation throughout the series.
"And thank you to VVS Laxman sir, as well, for motivating us and inspiring each and every day when we stepped onto the field. I think everything that you mentioned was apt, and we could relate to it."
Coach's philosophy
We wanted to exhibit the winner's mindset: Laxman
Laxman stressed on the importance of a winner's mindset in his post-match address. He said, "We had one thing which we wanted to achieve. We wanted to exhibit the winner's mindset."
The former middle-order batsman also praised Iyer for his confidence and optimism throughout the series.
Despite not having regular coach Gautam Gambhir, who is on leave after the UK tour, India managed to clinch this series victory.