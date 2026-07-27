Shreyas Iyer lauds interim coach VVS Laxman following Zimbabwe sweep 

Interim head coach VVS Laxman lauded Iyer's leadership and optimism in a dressing room video shared by the BCCI.

He said, "I would like to specially congratulate Shreyas because he had a rough start to his captaincy career but the way he came back...he was very optimistic."

This was in reference to India's 0-4 defeat against England earlier this month, Iyer's first series as India's T20 captain.