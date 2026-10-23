3 Indian batters who have excelled on NZ soil (ODIs)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was remarkable in the ODIs played in New Zealand.

Across 12 innings in the nation, the legendary batter scored 590 runs with the help of six fifties, as per Cricinfo.

His average of 84.28 is the second-best for any batter with at least 500 runs in this country.

Dhoni also has a healthy strike rate in this regard (98.82).