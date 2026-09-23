Was Ashish Nehra considered for CSK's head coach role? Details
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that the franchise considered former Indian pacer and Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra as a potential replacement for Stephen Fleming. Ashwin revealed the same in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel. CSK recently appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach after Fleming's departure.
Coaching prowess
Nehra's successful stint with GT
Ashwin said there were talks with several coaches, including Nehra.
He said, "Ashish Nehra doesn't need to leave GT. He's running an absolutely successful franchise in GT."
Under his guidance, the Titans won the IPL title on their maiden attempt (2022) and reached finals in 2023 and 2026.
Despite his success at GT and rapport with MS Dhoni, CSK didn't pursue him for the head coach role.
Candidate pool
Other candidates for CSK's head coach position
Ashwin also revealed that apart from Nehra, there were two other Indian veterans and a few foreign coaches in the mix for CSK's head coach role.
However, these deals couldn't be finalized due to various reasons.
Some candidates weren't willing to take a one-year contract, while others had specific conditions that made it difficult for them to accept the offer.
Endorsement
Ashwin backs Zaheer Khan as CSK head coach
Ashwin also endorsed the appointment of Zaheer as CSK's new head coach. He said, "I think the choice of Zaheer Khan is fabulous. I do not doubt it."
Ashwin praised Zaheer's cricketing acumen and tactical knowledge, saying he will blend in nicely with the team.
He also highlighted the good rapport between Dhoni and Zaheer, which would help maintain a unified direction for the team.