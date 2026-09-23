Was Ashish Nehra considered for CSK's head coach role? Details

Ashwin said there were talks with several coaches, including Nehra.

He said, "Ashish Nehra doesn't need to leave GT. He's running an absolutely successful franchise in GT."

Under his guidance, the Titans won the IPL title on their maiden attempt (2022) and reached finals in 2023 and 2026.

Despite his success at GT and rapport with MS Dhoni, CSK didn't pursue him for the head coach role.