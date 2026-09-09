Tilak Varma reveals his biggest goal for Team India: Details
What's the story
Tilak Varma has expressed his desire to play Test cricket for India. The 23-year-old has been in great form in the ongoing Duleep Trophy for South Zone, scoring 116*, 51*, and 99 runs. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with a total of 266 runs. "Playing red-ball cricket for India is my biggest goal because I love red-ball cricket," Tilak told reporters after day four of the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai.
Cricket career
Varma began his professional journey with red-ball cricket
Varma, who has played 64 white-ball internationals for India, started his professional journey with red-ball cricket.
He said, "I wouldn't necessarily say it [red-ball] cricket comes naturally. But I began my professional journey in red-ball cricket and played for many years with the red ball."
The young cricketer has been a regular in the white-ball format over the past few seasons but still considers red ball as his favorite format.
Knock
It's an important knock for me, says Varma
In the Duleep final on a red-soil Chepauk pitch, Tilak managed a 99-run knock of 211 balls.
He said, "It's an important knock for me, but at the same point, I was only focused on what the team needed."
South Zone managed 336 in response to East Zone's 1st innings total of 706.
In the match's 3rd innings, East Zone are 212/5 at stumps on Day 4.
Leadership skills
Leadership experiences
Varma believes his recent leadership stints, including captaining India A in ODIs in Sri Lanka, have helped him grow as a player.
He is also India's vice-captain in T20Is.
"There have been a lot of learnings. If you see, there are youngsters [in the South Zone squad] and also India A, we're a young side as well," Tilak said about his experiences leading these teams.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Varma scored 116 and 51* against North Zone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy semi-final.
He continued his form in the final, scoring 99.
According to Cricinfo, Varma raced to his seventh half-century in First-Class cricket. He also has eight tons, making his conversion outstanding.
The 23-year-old left-handed batter now has 1,828 runs from 25 red-ball games (38 innings) at an incredible average of over 55.