Tilak Varma reveals his biggest goal for Team India: Details

Varma, who has played 64 white-ball internationals for India, started his professional journey with red-ball cricket.

He said, "I wouldn't necessarily say it [red-ball] cricket comes naturally. But I began my professional journey in red-ball cricket and played for many years with the red ball."

The young cricketer has been a regular in the white-ball format over the past few seasons but still considers red ball as his favorite format.