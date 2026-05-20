MI's Tilak Varma posts an unwanted IPL record: Details here

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma struggled to get going against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Varma entered the crease at Eden Gardens with MI placed at 23/3 in the 4th over. MI, who needed Varma to come good and build the innings, failed to derive the same. Here are further details.

Knock Summary of Varma's innings Varma started cautiously and never quite looked settled. He was pegged back to dot balls and singles. In the 11th over of MI's innings, Varma went for a big shot and Varun Chakravarthy ended up spilling the catch after Angkrish Raghuvanshi ran in and collided with him. Varma then dispatched Sunil Narine for a six before getting tied down. Kartik Tyagi dismissed Varma thereafter.

Information 25 balls taken to hit first boundary Varma, who shared a 43-run stand alongside Hardik Pandya for the 5th wicket, took 25 balls balls to hit the first boundary. It's the most number of balls taken by a batter for the first boundary this season, bettering Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja (24 balls).

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