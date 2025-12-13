Tilak Varma boasts best average against SA in T20Is: Stats 

Albeit in a losing cause, Indian batting sensation Tilak Varma scored a brilliant 62 runs off just 34 balls in the second T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The innings included five sixes and two fours, marking his third 50-plus T20I score against SA. However, despite Varma's stellar performance, India lost the match by 51 runs after failing to chase down a target of 214 runs. On this note, we decode Varma's stellar T20I numbers against SA.

Career stats An average of 66.16 against SA As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma has scored a whopping 397 runs across eight T20Is against South Africa at an impressive average of 66.16 (two centuries and one half-century). This is the best average among batters with at least 250 runs against the Proteas. New Zealand's Martin Guptill (53) and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (51.33) are the only other batters with an average of 44-plus in this regard.

DYK Only batter with this feat India's away T20I series against SA last year saw Varma hammer two successive centuries - a 47-ball 120* in Johannesburg and a 56-ball 107* in Centurion. Varma's teammate Sanju Samson is the only other batter with multiple T20I hundreds against the Proteas team (2). Meanwhile, Pakistan's Babar Azam (122 in Centurion, 2021) and England's Philip Salt (141* in Manchester, 2025) are the only batters with a higher individual T20I score against SA than Varma.