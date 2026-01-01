Todd Murphy ready to face England's aggression in Sydney Test

Australia's young spinner Todd Murphy is mentally prepared to be the target of England's batting attack in the final Ashes Test to be held in Sydney. The 25-year-old off-spinner could get a chance to feature at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after Nathan Lyon was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. Here's more.

Past performance Murphy's ashes experience and expectations Murphy had played two matches in the 2023 Ashes series, where he faced some tough challenges during the third Test at Headingley. However, he managed to take seven wickets in the series with a better average and strike-rate than his teammates. "I'd say it's a guarantee that if I play they will be attacking against me," Murphy said, as per BBC Sport, adding that England's aggressive style of play has been consistent throughout this series.

Spin impact Spin's role in the Ashes series The SCG has been known to favor spin bowlers, with three of the top four wicket-takers being Australian spinners Shane Warne, Stuart MacGill, and Lyon. However, Murphy's inclusion isn't certain due to a mixed weather forecast and spin's limited impact in this Ashes series. In four games so far, only nine wickets have fallen to spin - a record low for an Ashes series with at least four Tests.

Spin strategy Murphy's spin performance and role Murphy has taken 22 wickets in his seven Tests but is yet to play at home. He believes there's still a place for spin in the game, saying, "You're not going to be thrown the ball and your role is to take wickets, it might be to play a holding role so the fast bowlers can have a break and then come back." This comes amid concerns over Lyon's declining overs bowled in home series due to green pitches and Kookaburra balls favoring seamers.

Team updates England's squad changes and Australia's T20 World Cup team England will make at least one change from their winning team in Melbourne, with seamer Gus Atkinson ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Matthew Potts is likely to replace him. Meanwhile, Australia have announced a provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Test captain Pat Cummins and fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood have been named despite their injuries during the Ashes series.