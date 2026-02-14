England's Tom Banton slams his 4th half-century in T20Is: Stats

Match highlights

Banton leads England to victory

Banton, who had three consecutive low scores in T20Is before this contest, walked in at a precarious 13 for two. He took his time initially but then formed crucial partnerships of 66 runs with Jacob Bethell and 46 runs with Sam Curran. He also added an unbeaten 23-run stand alongside Will Jacks. These stands helped England chase down the target with 10 balls to spare.