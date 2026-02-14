England's Tom Banton slams his 4th half-century in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Tom Banton led England to a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Scotland in their second match of the T20 World Cup. The match was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Banton's unbeaten 63 off 41 balls anchored England's chase (155/5) of a target of 153 runs. The win comes after their earlier defeat against West Indies and keeps them in contention for a Super Eights spot.
Match highlights
Banton leads England to victory
Banton, who had three consecutive low scores in T20Is before this contest, walked in at a precarious 13 for two. He took his time initially but then formed crucial partnerships of 66 runs with Jacob Bethell and 46 runs with Sam Curran. He also added an unbeaten 23-run stand alongside Will Jacks. These stands helped England chase down the target with 10 balls to spare.
Runs
29th fifty in T20s for Banton
Banton shone for England with an unbeaten 41-ball 63. He smoked three sixes and four fours. With this effort, Banton now owns 5,262 T20 runs from 213 matches at 27.69. He slammed his 29th fifty (100s: 4). As many as 608 of his T20 runs have come for England in T20Is at 27.63. This was his 4th fifty in T20Is.