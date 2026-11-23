NZ's Tom Blundell gets past 2,500 Test runs: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand's star wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell has gone past 2,500 runs in Test cricket. He reached the milestone in the third innings of the opening Test against India at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Blundell, who entered the game needing 18 runs to get the landmark, scored five and 15 in the game. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Knock
Blundell failed to make a mark
Blundell was dismissed for just five in NZ's first innings, though his side posted a valiant 368/10.
In response, India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs, taking a massive 352-run lead over New Zealand.
Blundell's second outing resulted in 15 runs off 54 balls while batting at six.
Stats
A look at Blundell's numbers
Blundell, who made his Test debut in 2017, has raced to 2,502 runs across 49 Tests at an average of 33.81, as per Cricinfo.
His tally includes six tons and 12 fifties. 2,114 of his runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper.
Only BJ Watling (3,398), Brendon McCullum (2,803), and Adam Parore (2,479) have more runs for NZ while keeping the wickets.
Information
Three tons each (home and away)
Blundell has three centuries each in home and away conditions. In 23 away Tests, the batter has scored 1,278 runs at an average of 33.63. He also owns 1,224 runs from 265 home Tests at an average of 34.