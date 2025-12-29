Year-ender: How sports broke the internet in 2025

Like every year, 2025 saw several sports moments captivate the internet. From javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra 's historic 90-meter mark to Team India winning the ICC Women's ODI World Cup title, social media was sent into a frenzy. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at the top sports moments that created buzz on the internet.

Century Virat Kohli slams record ton against Pakistan In 2025, the Indian men's cricket team unlocked another achievement by winning the ICC Champions Trophy. However, Virat Kohli's record-breaking century against Pakistan reminded the fans of his greatness. He became the first batter to record more than 50 centuries in ODI cricket. Moreover, it was his first ton since November 2023 when he smacked one against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.

Trophy RCB, Virat Kohli end IPL trophy drought Another riveting moment involving Kohli transpired in June. In a massive achievement, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Punjab Kings in the final. RCB claimed a narrow six-run win as their lifeline, Kohli, was seen with tears of joy. Kohli lifting the coveted and elusive trophy became one of the most endearing moments of 2025.

Landmark Neeraj Chopra touches 90-meter mark In May, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to breach the elusive 90-meter mark in men's javelin throw, at the Doha Diamond League. His record-breaking throw of 90.23m, though not enough to win, secured him the second spot in the event. German athlete Julian Weber bagged first place with a stunning throw of 91.06m.

History Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh shines Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh became the FIDE Women's World Cup champion, defeating her compatriot Koneru Humpy in the tiebreak. Notably, Divya became the only Indian woman to win the FIDE World Cup. The 20-year-old, who was seeded 15th, also became India's 88th Grandmaster. Divya became the third FIDE Women's World Cup champion, joining GM Alexandra Kosteniuk (2021) and GM Aleksandra Goryachkina (2023).

Comeback A Roland Garros final for the ages Tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz won Roland Garros after beating Jannik Sinner in a final for the ages. The Spaniard saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Sinner was 5-3 up in the fourth set, but Alcaraz had other plans. It was the longest-ever men's singles final at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

Title Lando Norris wins maiden F1 title In one of the defining Formula 1 moments of 2025, Lando Norris made history at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Despite finishing third, the Briton won his maiden World Drivers' Championship. He ecliped Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing by two points in the season standings. From 24 races in the F1 2025 season, Norris ended up taking 17 podium finishes.

Champions India's maiden Women's World Cup title In a watershed moment, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won their maiden Women's World Cup title, that too on home soil. As India's women lifted the coveted trophy under the floodlights, legends like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Reema Malhotra, and Anjum Chopra watched a long-cherished dream finally take shape. It was more than a victory; it was a new dawn for Indian women's cricket.

Grit Miraculous knock from Jemimah Rodrigues The miraculous century of Jemimah Rodrigues against Australia in the WODI World Cup will always shine profusely in the annals of Indian cricket. While India chased an improbable 339, Rodrigues defied the odds and powered India to victory. Not only did the 25-year-old score a century, but she also dismantled the seven-time champions. "It was all God's plan," said Rodrigues, who was dropped earlier.