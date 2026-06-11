Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy surpasses 1,500 ODI runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Bangladesh cricket team batter Towhid Hridoy scored a valuable 40* versus Australia in the 2nd ODI held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Hridoy played a match-winning knock as Bangladesh won the contest by 5 wickets (DLS Method). Australia managed 187/8 in 42 overs with rain curtailing the show. In response, the hosts scored 195/5 in 35 overs to seal the deal.
Information
A valuable hand from Hridoy
Hridoy walked in when Bangladesh were 98/3 in the 19th over. He added 24 runs alongside Litton Das and another 22 with Mosaddek Hossain. An unbeaten 51-run stand alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz saw Bangladesh complete a victory. Hridoy made sure he stayed until the end.
Runs
Hridoy gets to 1,530 ODI runs
Hridoy's 40* came off 55 balls. He slammed two fours and a six. He has surpassed 1,500 runs in ODIs. He owns 1,530 runs at 38.25 from 52 matches (47 innings). He has 12 fifties (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Hridoy became the 16th Bangladesh batter to breach 1,500 ODI runs. Versus Australia, he owns 145 runs from three matches at 72.5 (50s: 1).