Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy surpasses 1,500 ODI runs: Decoding his stats

Runs

Hridoy gets to 1,530 ODI runs

Hridoy's 40* came off 55 balls. He slammed two fours and a six. He has surpassed 1,500 runs in ODIs. He owns 1,530 runs at 38.25 from 52 matches (47 innings). He has 12 fifties (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Hridoy became the 16th Bangladesh batter to breach 1,500 ODI runs. Versus Australia, he owns 145 runs from three matches at 72.5 (50s: 1).