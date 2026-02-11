T20 World Cup 2026: Why Travis Head is leading Australia

With Marsh's injury, Australia were down to 12 players for this match. The team hasn't welcomed all-rounder Tim David until now as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem. In Marsh's absence, Josh Inglis opened the batting with Head against Ireland. Cooper Connolly was picked in a spin-heavy attack that also includes fellow left-armer Matt Kuhnemann.

Captain's statement

Here is what Head said

After winning the toss, Head said, "There's been a couple (niggles), unfortunately. Marsh copped a blow at training a couple of days ago, and no one's been willing to massage it out for him. So he's the unfortunate one." Head also acknowledged that the Pakistan T20I series didn't go their way but emphasized the importance of this tournament.