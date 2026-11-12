Australia's Travis Head averages 52.94 versus England in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Australian cricket team opener Travis Head will be aiming to make his presence felt in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England on home soil. Australia and England will square off against each other with the 1st ODI on November 13 at Optus Stadium, Perth. Head, who is a vital cog for the Aussies, has done well against England. We decode his stats.
Vs ENG
Breaking down Head's numbers against England
As per Cricinfo, in 19 matches against England, Head has scored 900 runs at an average of 52.94.
He owns two hundreds and six fifties.
In 7 home ODIs, Head has scored 370 runs at 52.85 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Meanwhile, he has amassed 513 runs in 10 away ODIs (home of opposition) against England at 64.12 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Across 2 neutral venue games, he owns 17 runs at 8.5.
Information
Head's overall numbers and performance at home
Overall in ODIs, Head has smashed a total of 3,273 runs at 43.64 with the help of 8 hundreds and 18 fifties. His strike rate is 106.54. As many as 1,045 of Head's ODI runs have come at home from 25 matches. He averages 43.54 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).