Australia's Travis Head averages 52.94 versus England in ODIs: Stats

As per Cricinfo, in 19 matches against England, Head has scored 900 runs at an average of 52.94.

He owns two hundreds and six fifties.

In 7 home ODIs, Head has scored 370 runs at 52.85 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

Meanwhile, he has amassed 513 runs in 10 away ODIs (home of opposition) against England at 64.12 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

Across 2 neutral venue games, he owns 17 runs at 8.5.