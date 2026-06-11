Tri-Nation A series: Afghanistan beat India in rain-curtailed contest 

Partnerships

Prabhsimran, Gaikwad, Tilak lead India A's charge

In the 22nd over, Prabhsimran fell to Imran Mir for a 69-ball 84. But Gaikwad remained strong and added another 78 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak. Like Gaikwad, the India A skipper also slammed his second successive fifty. Tilak later found an aggressive partner in Suryansh Shedge as they added a quickfire 70 runs. While Tilak departed, Shedge (40) and Anukul Roy (16*) drove India to 349/9.