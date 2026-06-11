Tri-Nation A series: Afghanistan beat India in rain-curtailed contest
What's the story
Afghanistan beat India in Match 2 of the Tri-Nation A series in Dambulla. India A amassed 349/9 in a rain-curtailed 49-over contest. Half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tilak Varma headlined the innings. Chasing a revised target of 294 runs (38 overs), Afghanistan A were 177/2 before rain stopped play. Afghanistan won as they were three runs (DLS) ahead at that point.
Start
Flying start from Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran
Being invited to bat, India A were powered by a blistering start from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh, who added 74 runs in just seven overs. While Sooryavanshi fell to Abdollah Ahmadzai for 44, Priyansh Arya's stint ended early. Prabhsimran then forged a solid 79-run partnership with Gaikwad. This was Gaikwad's second consecutive 50-plus score in this tournament.
Partnerships
Prabhsimran, Gaikwad, Tilak lead India A's charge
In the 22nd over, Prabhsimran fell to Imran Mir for a 69-ball 84. But Gaikwad remained strong and added another 78 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak. Like Gaikwad, the India A skipper also slammed his second successive fifty. Tilak later found an aggressive partner in Suryansh Shedge as they added a quickfire 70 runs. While Tilak departed, Shedge (40) and Anukul Roy (16*) drove India to 349/9.
Run
Gaikwad extends his incredible run
Gaikwad, who scored a century in India A's opener, slammed an 80-ball 66 against Afghanistan A before falling to Farmanullah Safi. Playing his 101st List A game, the Indian batter scored his 20th half-century. He also has 21 tons. Gaikwad has raced to 5,227 runs with an incredible average of over 60, the highest in List A cricket. His strike rate is over 100.
Knock
Another captain's knock
Tilak was relatively quicker in scoring a 73-ball 66 (5 fours). The India A skipper, who scored a 97-ball 60 in India A's opener, now has 12 half-centuries in List A cricket. In 49 50-over games, the Indian batter has crossed 1,993 runs at an average of 47. Tilak has also played five ODIs for India, scoring 68 runs at 22.66, including a half-century.
Innings
How Afghanistan A's innings panned out
Afghanistan A were off to a solid start in the chase, with Imran Mir and Hassan Eisakhil adding 63 runs off 48 balls. Although Hassan Eisakhil and Khalid Taniwal fell in quick succession, Mir and Bahir Shah formed a century stand to power Afghanistan A. The Afghans were 177/2 in 25.5 overs before incessant rain abandoned play. Mir (75*) and Shah (51*) slammed half-centuries in their four-run win.
Information
Ahmadzai takes fifer
Earlier, Abdullah Ahmadzai took a five-wicket haul for Afghanistan A. He recorded figures of 5/68 in nine overs. Playing his 13th List A game, Ahmadzai took his maiden fifer in the format. He now has 17 List A wickets.