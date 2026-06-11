Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma slam successive List A fifties

Match details

Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran add 74 runs

India A started their innings with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored a quick-fire 44 off just 22 balls. He hit nine fours in his innings. Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran added a whopping 74 runs for the opening wicket in just over seven overs. However, Sooryavanshi fell to a bouncer outside off stump by Abdollah Ahmadzai. After a brief stint from Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran forged a solid 79-run partnership with Gaikwad. This was Gaikwad's second consecutive 50-plus score in this tournament.