Vaibhav Sooryavanshi strikes at 200 against Afghanistan A: Stats

Match details

Sooryavanshi's blistering knock propels India A

After Afghanistan A skipper Imran Mir opted to bowl, Sooryavanshi wasted no time in attacking the opposition. He opened his account with a boundary off his very first ball and never looked back. The youngster's aggressive approach helped India A race to 50 without loss in just five overs. However, his innings came to an end when Abdullah Ahmadzai dismissed him in the eighth over while attempting an improvised ramp shot against a short delivery.