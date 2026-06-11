Vaibhav Sooryavanshi strikes at 200 against Afghanistan A: Stats
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Bihar prodigy, continues to showcase his batting display. After falling early in India's A Tri-Nation Series opener, he smashed a blistering 44 (22) against Afghanistan in Dambulla. The knock, laced with 9 boundaries, came at an incredible strike rate of 200. His aggressive approach powered India past 70 within seven overs. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Sooryavanshi's blistering knock propels India A
After Afghanistan A skipper Imran Mir opted to bowl, Sooryavanshi wasted no time in attacking the opposition. He opened his account with a boundary off his very first ball and never looked back. The youngster's aggressive approach helped India A race to 50 without loss in just five overs. However, his innings came to an end when Abdullah Ahmadzai dismissed him in the eighth over while attempting an improvised ramp shot against a short delivery.
Information
India smash 349/9
After Sooryavanshi's early exit, Prabhsimran Singh anchored the innings with an unbeaten 82 off 65 balls. In a rain-affected affair, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, and Suryansh Shedge powered India A to 349/9 (49 overs).
Praise from experts
Ashwin, Manjrekar laud Sooryavanshi's talent
Sooryavanshi's innings drew praise from former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and ex-India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, who took to X. Ashwin lauded the young talent for his timing and shot-making, writing, "We have seen his power, but today was anything but brute force." Manjrekar noted that Sooryavanshi's performance came in conditions different from IPL's batting-friendly surfaces and suggested that he could be a 'One-Day phenomenon too.'
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to ESPNcricinfo, Sooryavanshi has racked up 411 runs from 10 List A games at an average of over 41. His strike rate in the format goes past 160. Sooryavanshi's tally includes three 50-plus scores, including a ton. Sooryavanshi was coming off a successful IPL 2026, where he swept a record five season-ending awards. The left-handed batter won the Orange Cap for scoring 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.30. He also struck 72 sixes, breaking Chris Gayle's record (59) of hitting the most in a season.