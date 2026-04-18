IPL 2026, Tristan Stubbs plays match-winning knock versus RCB: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs hit an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 47 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. In a chase of 176, DC were 18/3 before Stubbs joined Rahul and the two added a 69-run stand. Stubbs stayed till the end and helped DC win.
Knock
A solid effort from Stubbs
Rahul and Stubbs built a stand and rotated strike. Rahul took the initiative with a counter-attacking effort. Stubbs took time and made sure he held his fort. After Rahul's dismissal, Stubbs then took over and was part of two key partnerships alongside Axar Patel and David Miller. The two 40-plus stands helped DC get the job done. This was a solid effort from Stubbs.
Stats
14th T20 fifty for Stubbs
Stubbs scored an unbeaten 47-ball 60. His knock consisted of four fours and 1 six. With this effort, Stubbs has raced to 3,565 runs in T20 cricket from 171 matches (152 innings) at 34.61, as per ESPNcricinfo. He slammed his 14th T20 fifty. In the IPL, this was the batter's 5th fifty. He owns 874 runs from 37 matches at 46.