IPL 2026, Tristan Stubbs plays match-winning knock versus RCB: Stats

Knock

A solid effort from Stubbs

Rahul and Stubbs built a stand and rotated strike. Rahul took the initiative with a counter-attacking effort. Stubbs took time and made sure he held his fort. After Rahul's dismissal, Stubbs then took over and was part of two key partnerships alongside Axar Patel and David Miller. The two 40-plus stands helped DC get the job done. This was a solid effort from Stubbs.