Thomas Tuchel issues emotional speech ahead of England's France clash
What's the story
Following their heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Argentina, England manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his squad to end the FIFA World Cup on a high note. The players returned to their Kansas City base after the loss on Wednesday for two final training sessions ahead of Saturday's bronze-medal clash against France. England lost to Argentina in the semis after France were beaten by Spain. Here's more.
Rallying cry
Tuchel urges England to finish the tournament strongly
As per BBC Sport, in an emotional speech, Tuchel asked his players to put their disappointment behind and finish the tournament strongly.
If England beat France in Miami for third place, it would be their best men's World Cup finish since winning the tournament in 1966.
The German manager also expressed pride in his team's performance as they reached only their fourth World Cup semi-final in history.
Tactical decisions
Tuchel under spotlight after Argentina defeat
The bond between Tuchel and his players has come under the spotlight after Argentina's 2-1 win in the semi-final.
Several key players were reportedly unhappy with how they were instructed to finish the game after taking a lead through Anthony Gordon.
Defensive-minded substitutions by Tuchel in the dying minutes allowed Lionel Messi to inspire a dramatic comeback for Argentina.
Tactical defense
Tuchel defends his approach against Argentina
Despite the criticism, Tuchel has defended his tactical approach against Argentina.
He clarified that it was never his intention to have the team drop deeper and "it's maybe not in our DNA... to control the game and ball."
The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss had signed a two-year contract extension in February after being appointed in January 2025 on an initial 18-month mission to win the 2026 World Cup.
Rooney
Rooney feels England should wait for Pep Guardiola
Former England and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney feels the Football Association should stick with Tuchel as England head coach unless a move for Pep Guardiola is possible.
Tuchel has retained the backing of the FA after England's 2-1 defeat versus Argentina.
"I don't see anyone else out there at the minute, unless you go and get Pep Guardiola. If Pep is available, then maybe you go and get him," Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show.