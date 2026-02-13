T20 World Cup: UAE's Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan floor Canada

Duo

A stand worth 84 for the 5th wicket

Opening batsman Sharma held his fort from one end and scored valuable runs. UAE kept losing wickets at the other end and were 66/4 in the 13th over. Thereafter, Sohaib joined Sharma and the two added a match-winning stand worth 84 runs off 42 balls. Sohaib perished in the 20th over with the scores level. Sharma remained unscathed in the end.