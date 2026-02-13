T20 World Cup: UAE's Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan floor Canada
What's the story
UAE's Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan floored Canada in Match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. The match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the duo help their side beat Canada by 5 wickets in this Group D contest. Earlier, Canada scored 150/7 in 20 overs. UAE won the match with two balls to spare. Here's more.
Duo
A stand worth 84 for the 5th wicket
Opening batsman Sharma held his fort from one end and scored valuable runs. UAE kept losing wickets at the other end and were 66/4 in the 13th over. Thereafter, Sohaib joined Sharma and the two added a match-winning stand worth 84 runs off 42 balls. Sohaib perished in the 20th over with the scores level. Sharma remained unscathed in the end.
Stats
Sharma surpasses 500 T20I runs; Sohaib hammers his maiden fifty
Sharma struck 74* off 53 balls. He hit six fours and three sixes. In 20 T20Is, Sharma has 537 runs at 29.83. He clocked his career-best score. This was Sharma's 5th half-century in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Sohaib slammed a 29-ball 51. He hammered 4 fours and 4 sixes. In 4 T20Is, he has managed 72 runs at 18 (50s: 1).