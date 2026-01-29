Champions League Round of 16: Playoff draw, format, and schedule

The league phase of the UEFA Champions League concluded, with eight teams—Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Sporting CP and Manchester City—securing their spots in the knockout phase. However, the remaining 16 teams ranked from ninth to 24th will now compete in a two-legged playoff for a place in the last-16. The draw for these playoffs is set to take place on January 30 at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

Playoff details Understanding the playoff format The teams ranked ninth to 24th in the league phase will face off in two-legged playoff matches. The winners of these encounters will proceed as unseeded sides into the last-16, where they will be drawn against one of the top-eight teams. Notably, teams from the same national association can meet at this stage, including those who have already faced each other in previous league phases.

Competitors Teams competing in the playoff round The teams vying for a spot in the last-16 are Real Madrid (9th), Inter Milan (10th), Paris Saint-Germain (11th), Newcastle United (12th), Juventus FC (13th), Atletico Madrid (14th), Atalanta BC (15th), Bayer Leverkusen (16th), Borussia Dortmund FC (17th), Olympiakos FC (18th), Club Brugge KV (19th), Galatasaray SK (20th), AS Monaco (21st), Qarabag FK (22nd), Bodo/Glimt (23rd), and Benfica (24th). The playoff matches will be held on February 17-18 and 24-25.

Information Upcoming draws and match schedules After the playoff round, the draw for the last-16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals will be held on February 27. This year's final is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on June 6.

