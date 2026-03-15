Argentina vs Spain Finalissima clash canceled amid Middle East conflict

The highly anticipated Finalissima clash between Argentina and Spain has been canceled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The match was reported as scheduled for March 26 or 27 in Doha, Qatar, and would have marked a historic face-off between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal . The decision was made after extensive discussions between UEFA and Qatari authorities.

Match logistics Santiago Bernabeu was considered as a venue UEFA, CONMEBOL, and the local organizing committee looked into other possible venues and dates for the match. Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and Buenos Aires were both considered but no agreement could be reached. The first proposal was to hold the match at Bernabeu on March 27 with a 50:50 split of fans in attendance. However, Argentina rejected this option.

Rescheduling attempts UEFA sought assurance from Argentina The second proposal was a two-legged Finalissima, with one match at Bernabeu on March 27 and another in Buenos Aires during an international window before the next Euros and Copa America. This too was rejected by Argentina. UEFA then sought assurance from Argentina that if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on March 27 or March 30. However, this proposal was also turned down.

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