FIFA slammed over controversial Folarin Balogun decision: All we know
What's the story
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has slammed FIFA over its decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban for USA striker Folarin Balogun at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Balogun was shown a straight red card during USA's Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina after stepping on the ankle of Bosnia center-back Tarik Muharemovic. However, many football analysts noted that Balogun's challenge was accidental.
Presidential influence
US President Donald Trump intervened in the matter
In football, a red card usually leads to a one-match suspension. However, FIFA allowed Balogun to feature in the US's Round of 16 match against Belgium despite receiving one. It all happened after US President Donald Trump intervened in the matter, reportedly calling FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review of Balogun's red card. As a result, Balogun was cleared to play against Belgium.
UEFA's response
UEFA issues strong statement condemning FIFA's move
In response to FIFA's decision, UEFA issued a strong statement condemning the move. "Yesterday's decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line," it said. The governing body emphasized that football relies on rules for fair competition and that an automatic suspension after a red card is not discretionary or subject to interpretation.
Future implications
'Integrity of the game is at stake'
UEFA also warned that FIFA's decision could have long-term effects on football. The organization said, "When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake, and the credibility of a competition is undermined." It added that such a decision sets a precedent in this tournament where similar situations will now have to be treated equally, potentially harming competition.
Player impact
A rarity!
Balogun has been a key player for the USA in this World Cup, scoring twice in their opening match against Paraguay. He also scored against Bosnia before being sent off after a tussle with Muharemovic. Notably, this marks the first instance since 1962 of a player receiving a red card during a World Cup and not getting suspended.