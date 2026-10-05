When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next play for India?
What's the story
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently starred for India in the three-match ODI series against West Indies at home. The two veteran batters played resounding knocks and shattered multiple records in the 2-1 series win. India's upcoming ODI assignments will be crucial as the team builds toward the 2027 World Cup. The two stars will be next seen in action in the five-match ODI series in New Zealand.
Series recap
Performance in WI series
The West Indies series gave both batters some much-needed time in the middle.
Kohli scored his record-extending 55th ODI ton in the opener. He also became the fastest player to 15,000 ODI runs during the match.
Meanwhile, Rohit scored a ton in the second ODI. He concluded the series with 225 runs, including a fine 92 in the final game. His strike rate was 115.38.
Upcoming challenge
Importance of New Zealand series
As mentioned, Kohli and Rohit will next feature in the five-match ODI series against hosts New Zealand.
With the duo now playing only ODIs for India, every available series carries added significance.
The ODI series in New Zealand will begin on November 4 in Auckland, followed by matches in Wellington (November 7), Hamilton (November 10), and Mount Maunganui (November 13 and 15).
Strategic planning
Other upcoming ODI assignments for India
After the New Zealand tour, Kohli and Rohit will have more chances during India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home.
Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad are likely to host the three games in December.
The Men in Blue will then host Zimbabwe for another three-ODI series in January 2027.
As of now, this is India's confirmed schedule before the mega World Cup.
Landmarks
Kohli, Rohit chase these landmarks
With several ODIs lined up in the coming months, Kohli is being backed to emulate Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring 100 international tons.
In the WI series opener, Kohli raced to 86 hundreds. He is also closing in on reaching 30,000 runs across formats (28,527*).
Meanwhile, Rohit is set to become the eighth player with 300 ODI appearances for Team India.