When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next play for India?

The West Indies series gave both batters some much-needed time in the middle.

Kohli scored his record-extending 55th ODI ton in the opener. He also became the fastest player to 15,000 ODI runs during the match.

Meanwhile, Rohit scored a ton in the second ODI. He concluded the series with 225 runs, including a fine 92 in the final game. His strike rate was 115.38.