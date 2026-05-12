WTC standings: Bangladesh rise to 6th after beating Pakistan

Bangladesh 's first-ever home Test victory over Pakistan has sent shockwaves through the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The hosts won by a massive 104 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. The win in the opener of the two-Test series propelled Bangladesh from eighth to sixth in the table, while Pakistan slipped from fifth to seventh after their second defeat in three matches. Here are further details.

Game analysis Bangladesh's historic win Bangladesh set up their historic win in the first innings, scoring 413 runs, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a century. Pakistan opener Azan Awais also scored a ton in the second innings, but they were bowled out for 386. Bangladesh capitalized on this, scoring 240/9 with Shanto again leading from the front with an impressive 87. Chasing 268 for win, Pakistan were all out for 163 as Nahid Rana trapped five batters.

Standings First win in this cycle for Bangladesh This was Bangladesh's maiden win in the 2025-27 WTC standings. They also have a loss and a drawn game under their belt. The sixth-place Bangladesh now have a Points Percentage (PCT) of 44.44. With this loss, Pakistan have slipped down to the seventh spot. Their PCT has now plunged to 33.33, having lost two of their three Tests in this cycle (won: 1).

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Position update India benefit from Pakistan's decline India (48.15) moved up one place to fifth without playing, benefiting from Pakistan's decline. Meanwhile, England also dropped a spot to eighth despite no change in their own numbers. The top four teams—Australia (87.5), New Zealand (77.78), South Africa (75.00), and Sri Lanka (66.67)—remained unchanged in both positions and percentages. West Indies are still last in the team standings with a PCT of 4.17.

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