Iran, US exchange barbs over 2026 FIFA World Cup participation
What's the story
The United States and Iran have exchanged heated words over their respective participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. US President Donald Trump suggested it would not be safe for Iran to participate due to the ongoing Middle East war, while Iran countered by saying that the US should withdraw instead. The exchange comes as uncertainty looms over Iran's participation in the tournament scheduled from June 11 in North America.
Safety fears
Trump expresses concerns over Iran's safety
Trump took to social media to express his concerns over Iran's participation in the World Cup. He said, "The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety." The statement came after Iranian Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali hinted that his country may not participate in the tournament due to safety concerns.
Defiant response
Iran yet to withdraw from the tournament
Despite Trump's concerns, Iran has not yet withdrawn from the tournament. The Iranian national team is scheduled to play matches in Los Angeles and Seattle in June. A statement on their Telegram account emphasized that FIFA is the organizer of the World Cup and "not any single country." It also stressed that no one can remove them from this prestigious event.
Security concerns
US questioned on providing security for teams
The Iranian statement further questioned the US's ability to provide security for participating teams. It said, "Rather, the country that should be removed is the one that merely carries the title of host but does not have the ability to ensure security for the teams participating in this event." This comes amid fears over potential attacks on Iranian players during their matches in North America.
FIFA's stance
FIFA invites Iran to World Cup amid safety concerns
FIFA President Gianni Infantino had earlier confirmed Trump's invitation to Iran for the upcoming World Cup. However, Donyamali has since reiterated that under no circumstances does Iran have the right conditions to participate in this tournament. He said, "Our boys are not safe, and conditions for participation do not exist." This statement further highlights the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Iran's potential withdrawal from its fourth consecutive World Cup.
Stance
Iran's sports minister says 'under no circumstances' can they participate
Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said recently that "under no circumstances can we participate" in the World Cup. This was the first official comment from a government representative on the matter since US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Iran and FIFA are yet to issue an official statement regarding the country's participation in its group-stage matches, which are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.