'Always felt different': Usman Khawaja calls out racial stereotypes
Usman Khawaja, Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer, has opened up about the racial undertones in the criticism he faced at the start of the Ashes series and also throughout his career. The cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket after the fifth Ashes Test against England in Sydney. In a powerful press conference, he said that he felt different from other Australian players throughout his career and was hurt by being treated differently.
Khawaja expressed his frustration over the media and past players attacking him for his back spasms during the Ashes series. He said, "I had back spasms, and that's something I couldn't control." The cricketer was disappointed with the way he was treated by the media and former players after suffering from back spasms during the Ashes series.
"I've always felt a little bit different, even to now," Khawaja told the reporters. "I'm a coloured cricketer. The Australian cricket team is, in my opinion ... that's our best team. It's our pride and joy. But I've also felt very different in a lot of respects, different by the way I've been treated, different for how things have happened.
Khawaja said he has been dealing with racial stereotypes his whole life. He was hurt by the media's portrayal of him as "selfish" and "lazy," which he believes were based on these stereotypes. The cricketer also highlighted that other players who have suffered injuries after playing golf weren't subjected to the same level of criticism.
Khawaja urged for equal treatment of all players, regardless of their race. He said he wants the next Usman Khawaja's journey to be different and free from racial stereotypes. The cricketer also recalled instances where other players weren't criticized as harshly as he was for missing games due to injury or attending events like the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne.
The 5th Ashes Test, which will get underway on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, will be Khawaja's 88th and final Test appearance. The 39-year-old broke the news to his teammates on Friday morning, ending a Test career that began in 2011 when Ricky Ponting was injured at SCG. The veteran will enter the game with 6,206 Test runs at an average of 43.39. His tally includes 16 tons and 28 half-centuries.