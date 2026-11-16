Usman Khawaja reveals he kept Sandpapergate details from David Warner
What's the story
Usman Khawaja has revealed that he promised David Warner in 2020 to share details about the infamous sandpaper scandal from the 2018 South Africa tour. The Australian cricketer made this revelation during a podcast interview with Antoinette Lattouf. He said he waited until two months ago to inform Warner about the contents of his book on the matter.
Information withholding
Why did Khawaja withhold information?
Khawaja explained his decision to withhold information about the sandpaper scandal for so long.
He didn't want the details to leak before his book's release and also didn't want to reveal it while other players were on a South African tour.
"I just kept holding back, holding back," he said.
The cricketer also admitted that there was a period from 2020 to 2026 when they barely discussed this issue at all.
Promise kept
I promised him in 2020, says Khawaja
Khawaja said he had promised Warner about this information in 2020 and he stuck to it.
"I texted him two months ago, and he had no idea that I was writing it and he was so shocked," the cricketer said.
He also acknowledged that there may be some "cost" for current players due to these revelations but insisted on standing up for those who were treated unfairly.
Team responsibility
Should have been a team thing, adds Khawaja
Khawaja reiterated his belief that the team should have taken collective responsibility for the events in South Africa.
He recalled making a speech in the dressing room urging this but said two unnamed players rejected that idea.
This was contrary to what Australian captain Pat Cummins said last week, who claimed he had no recollection of such a speech.
Controversy
How the controversy started
The controversy stems from claims in Khawaja's new book, 'Sabr,' in which he alleged that more than just the three banned players were aware of the team's ball-tampering plans during their 2018 tour of South Africa.
Cummins later admitted that while he supports Khawaja's right to tell his story, it is important to be accountable for what is said and done.
Speaking at a press conference in Sydney, Cummins called Khawaja's allegations "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense."
Information
Khawaja cancels interviews
Last week, it was reported that Khawaja had canceled all remaining television and radio interviews for his new book. The decision comes after a tense interview with ABC's Sarah Ferguson, where he was grilled over the ball-tampering scandal.