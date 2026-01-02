Khawaja received this honor for his Test heroics in 2023

Australia's veteran opening batter Usman Khawaja has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 39-year-old confirmed that the upcoming fifth and final Ashes Test against England, which will get underway on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, will be his last game at the highest level. He made the announcement during a press conference. While there were many highs in Khawaja's career, the year 2023 was arguably his best in the Test arena. Let's revisit his performances that year.

DYK ICC Test Cricketer of the Year (2023) Notably, Khawaja was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the year for his heroics with the bat in 2023. The opener enjoyed a dream run in whites as he was the only batter to hammer over 1,000 Test runs in the year. He was also a part of Australia's winning ICC World Test Championship team. Notably, Khawaja was nominated alongside his teammate, Travis Head, India's Ravichandran Ashwin, and England's Joe Root for the prestigious award.

Numbers An average of 52.60 in 2023 Khawaja finished with 1,210 runs across 13 Tests in 2023 at a brilliant average of 52.60, as per ESPNcricinfo. He hammered three tons and six fifties. Khawaja was the highest run-getter of two high-profile series, both away from home. While he made 333 runs at 47.57 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, the 2023 Ashes against England saw him score 496 runs at 49.60. He smoked tons in Ahmedabad and Birmingham.

Information Was 2023 Khawaja's most prolific year in terms of runs? Only two calendar years saw Khawaja score over 1,000 Test runs. While 2023 was Khawaja's most prolific year in terms of runs, he made 1,080 runs 2022 at a jaw-dropping average of 67.50. The 2021-22 Ashes at home marked Khawaja's return to Australia whites after over two years.